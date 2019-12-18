By. J Brewster
Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus and to come together in peace and harmony. Or is it? Most scholars believe that Christmas originated in the 4th century as a Christian substitute for pagan celebrations of the winter solstice. Prior to being called Christmas, it was called Yule by the Northern Europeans and the Germans that the Christians were trying to convert.
Yule was a festival that celebrated the death of winter and the birth of spring. It was filled with drinking and feasting and gift-giving. When the Conversion happened in Scandinavia and Germany, many of these practices carried over, so much so, that when Germans migrated to the American colonies, the Puritans banned Christmas because they felt it had become best known for gambling, flamboyant public behavior, and overindulgence in food and drink.
Nearly every symbol of Christmas has been appropriated from Scandinavia or Germany. The Christmas tree originated in Germany as a sign of life and fertility. The Christmas wreath originated as an Oath Ring and was displayed as a symbol of fidelity to their gods. The Yule log was originally an extremely long log that was burned over the course of the 12-day Yule festival; hence, the 12 days of Christmas. The fire from that Yule log was then used to light the fire of the New Year.
Over the years Christmas rituals have been shaped by the religious and popular traditions of each culture that celebrates the holiday. Take Santa Claus for example; he originated in Europe and was brought to New York by Dutch settlers in the early 18th century. He was tall and dignified and rode a white horse through the air. In Germany, he was known as Saint Nicholas, and he was accompanied by Black Peter, an elf that punished disobedient kids.
The transformation of Santa began in 1823 by Clement Clark Moore when he wrote a poem for his daughter titled, “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” which was published in a New York newspaper. Portraits and drawings of Santa by American illustrator Thomas Nast showing Santa Claus fast at work in his workshop in the North Pole assisted by his elves further strengthened the legend.
However Christmas is celebrated, whether it is a Christmas Mass and presents under a tree, or it is a Yule feast with horns of ale and loud feasting, one thing remains true: the Yuletide season is one of happiness, joy, and a time to cherish loved ones. Certainly the extra effort required for traditions already incorporated into ICIO are positive and encouraging for inmates and staff alike.
