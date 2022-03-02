Inside Out
by M. Blanton
Inside Out is a nationwide program which groups outside college students with inside students, men and women serving time. It is an accredited course for the inside students, though it is not structured like a typical college class. There are assigned required readings each week and a minimum of four reflection essays, but there are minimal lectures for otherwise reluctant learners challenged by collegiate study. Every class begins with an activity, then breaks into small group discussions of both inside and outside students.
Depending on the topic, there might be a lecture, fondly called “bedtime stories” by the local instructor, after which the students again break off into small group discussion. During the final period of the day students work on a group project, addressing something related to the current readings. The class promotes treating one an-other as equals because in it everyone is a student; there are no labels, no differences between inside and outside.
Students are encouraged to spend a little bit of time during each discussion to socialize, catch up with each other’s feelings and befriend each other in order to help them come together and feel more comfortable working together. It is a community-oriented project, one that can help people come together and prepare for the world beyond. Sometimes it is the inside students helping the outside students come out of their shells a little and be more communicative. Sometimes it is simply the out-side students treating inside students as equals, showing them that it does not matter about the past, that people can set aside pre-conceived notions based on labels and come together to help better one another.
Many of the inside students wait eagerly every semester to find out if they have been accepted into the class. Inside Out can help those who have given up hope change the course of their lives and improve their ability to learn. Lack of previous college education does not matter as long as the students have their GED/HSE and apply themselves to do the work to the best of their ability. There are students from all walks of life and very different education levels, but working together everyone makes it through successfully.
If able to, everyone should try the class at least once to see if they like it. It can be very enlightening and very fun. When the students start relaxing and coming together, the class dynamic takes on a life of its own.
