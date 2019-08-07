I started my GED by being forced to, as it was a requirement to get out of prison. But, then I started to like it. Once the first test was passed, there was no stopping me because now I was accomplishing something in my life for once.
Being one test away from the biggest accomplishment of my life felt amazing because I’d been told that prison would be my life.
In prison, I started thinking that there’s more to life than this, and my GED was the way out.
I studied hard not just because it was required but because I wanted more in my life than prison and crime. With a GED, jobs that are in the newspaper that were out of reach would become available. I’ve never had a job that didn’t involve doing something illegal, so no job skills.
Now, by having my GED I can take college courses to get those job skills, and this will hopefully change my future.
When my last GED test is passed, I’ll feel like I can do anything I set my mind to. There are a million jobs out there that I could not have applied for without my GED, and now they are mine for the taking.
