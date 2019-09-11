Pam Reichenberg, of Pierce, is undergoing cancer treatments and possible heart surgery. Quilt donations will be $1 for one ticket, or six tickets for $5. Pam is a former employee of the Pierce grocery store and a resident of Pierce for many years.
Thank you for your support and helping with her living expenses and special diet for cancer treatment.
The quilt pattern is by Betty Wang Floral Designs
The quilt was pieced by Joan Hunter of Lewiston, backing by Tina Madsen from Wild Hare of Orofino, and it was machine quilted by Donita Powers of Orofino.
