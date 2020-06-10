A staged reopening for branches of the Prairie River Library District is underway. Due to the ability for library services to carry coronavirus transmission risks, the district’s Board of Trustees and library staff have had to construct a specific set of guidelines for reopening.
The district is taking our obligation to keep community members and library staff safe seriously. As a result, new procedures have reduced public service hours being offered at this time. All library materials are being quarantined and individually cleaned upon return. Since libraries also act as gathering places for the community to socialize, read, study, and use computers or Wi-Fi, library staff have been cleaning and reorganizing library spaces to allow for these activities to safely come back.
Branches are currently offering contactless curbside pickup of district materials during limited hours. Holds can be placed through your online account or by contacting your local branch. Please note that items from our partnering Valnet libraries such as Lewiston City Library or Moscow Public Library are not yet available to order. 45-minute computer sessions are available by appointment. Call your local branch to check the schedule. Plans for reopening branches to browsing in a limited capacity are in development. The district anticipates allowing this again during Stage Four of Gov. Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan. All branches are accepting returns. Due dates on materials have been extended through to June 20.
You can access our digital library remotely at www.prld.org. Visit to download e-books and audiobooks through Libby/OverDrive, stream movies on Kanopy, and browse Scholastic Teachables for thousands of searchable and printable educational materials for Pre-K to grade six. Also check out your local library on social media for updates on our Summer Reading Program, video programs, and ideas on educational and entertaining activities.
The library district truly appreciates your patience as we get back to doing what we love for our communities. Any general questions about reopening can be addressed to PRLD Director Michael Priest in Lapwai at 208-843-7254.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.