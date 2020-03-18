Prairie River Library District leadership is closely monitoring recommendations from officials regarding COVID-19 to protect the health of communities PRLD serves. With that in mind, local library branches are reducing services to only essential transactions such as materials checkout and return, and limited computer services.
All programs, meetings and outreach events planned for the libraries’ eight locations are now cancelled, effective immediately.
Visit prld.org to find your local branch, manage your Valnet library account, or access our numerous digital offerings. Digital library services are always accessible from any location with internet access and include ebook and audiobooks to your phone or tablet with the Libby app (Kindle owners should use the OverDrive app).
In addition to our digital resources, we encourage patrons to follow our libraries on Facebook or Instagram for updates and ideas on how to spend this time constructively. For more information, call PRLD’s headquarters in Lapwai at 208-843-7254.
This situation is fluid and may change. PRLD will make every effort to keep our communities informed of further developments.
