One exciting evening is planned for the first day of Pierce 1860 Days, Friday, Aug. 2, in Pierce!
Once everyone has enjoyed the dinner and pie and ice cream social and entertainment at Pierce Community Center, the fun continues at the ball field.
The Pierce Gem Team presents the Disney Pixar movie “Inside Out” at 8:30 p.m.
This is a free event, and concessions will be available. Families are invited to bring blankets, kids in pajamas, and just relax at the ball field for this popular movie.
For more information call 208-464-1083.
