Pierce Gem Team is presenting the movie ‘Brave’ to be shown on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Pierce Community Center. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be on sale. The movie is free! Bring the whole family!
The next meeting for the Pierce Gem Team is Tuesday, March 3, 6 p.m. at Pierce Community Center. If you wish to be a positive force for Pierce, please join Gem.
