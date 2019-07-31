Welcome home former Pierce school kids and friends.
The weekend has finally arrived. We have a lot of out of town, and out of state people coming home to enjoy the festivities.
We chose the 1860 days celebration weekend at the request of the reunion attendees. They love the annual celebration as much as they love the reunion.
On Friday we have an informal potluck” meet and greet” at the Community Center from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday our banquet starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Community Center. Many people have registered early. For those that haven’t yet, we will have registration tables both Friday and Saturday.
I want to thank the three ladies that have volunteered for three different reunions. They do a great job. Thank you Claudia Carlin York, Sallie Wilson Wilhelm and Lois Stallman Largent.
Claudia Schrempp Decker has hats and visors for sale. They are dark green with yellow lettering: “Pierce Foresters”. She will bring them to the Center on Friday and Saturday.
The Museum is open from 12 noon to 4 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. If you can possibly do it, stop in and enjoy the rich heritage of the Headquarters, Pierce and the surrounding areas.
The parade starts at 12 noon. The 1860 day committee will be signing up the ones that want to be in the parade.
We are looking forward to reuniting with old friends and classmates.
Any questions please call” Chris Wolfe Anderson or Walt Rape at 253 682 7578.
