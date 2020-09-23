Even though PEO Chapter AW Orofino is part of an international sisterhood that celebrates the advancement of women and education through scholarships, grants, loans, awards and the stewardship of Cottey College in Nevada MO, “charity begins at home”.
In light of the recent tragic loss of so many homes in our area, it was suggested by Chapter AW member, Carla Laws, a quilt that she made and was intended as a fund raiser for the Chapter instead be donated to the fire victims.
Chapter AW is a small group of 26 women that not only contribute to international and Idaho state PEO projects, but also support the Orofino community through a November food drive among its members and the awarding of a $500 scholarship to an Orofino High School graduating senior girl each spring.
Please watch for our annual pecan sale, just in time for your holiday baking, around the first of November. The one pound bag of whole shelled pecans also make the perfect gift for the home baker.
Pecans can be purchased by pre-ordering from any Chapter AW member or will be available for sale at Clearwater Realty. For more information please contact Cathy Jenni 208-476-5914.
