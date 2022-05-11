PEO AW 80th Birthday

Pictured are members from our May meeting, back row (l to r): Mary Ann Hess, Carla Laws, Erin Rodgers, President Karen Richardson, Teresa Stolte and Lori Bradley. Front row (l to r): Bille Brown Lee, Claudia Crow, Karleen Leaton, Diana Bishop and Heather Sparano.

 Photo by Steve Laws

Chapter AW was founded on May 25, 1942 and has supported the community through wars, depressions, and prosperity. PEO is passionate about helping women advance through education, while supporting and motivating them. Chapter AW offers a $500 Peggy Bryant Memorial Scholarship every year to an Orofino High School graduate, as well as other international opportunities.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.