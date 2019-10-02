Shown (l to r) are Carter Gonzales, Sandy Evans and Linda Beard at the Pendleton Round-up Parade.
Most Popular
Articles
- Star card, Idaho’s Real ID deadline
- Tickets available now for the CVHC Foundation’s “Taste of the Clearwater”
- Michael E. McNichols, 80, Lewiston
- William “Bill” Deyo, 85, Peck
- Forrest “Frosty” Brooks, 75, formerly of Orofino
- Transmission upgrades near Orofino to impact Avista and Clearwater Power customers
- CVHC Auxiliary Donation
- Crime in Clearwater County for the Month of October 2019
- What’s new in Orofino?
- Orofino High School class of 1969
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.