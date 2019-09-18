According to a Washington State Patrol report, Sally A. Kelly, 72, of Peck, was transported to a hospital after being involved in a wreck near Pasco Thursday, Sept. 12.
Kelly was driving a 1996 Toyota Tercel southbound on U.S. Highway 395 and was crossing the Columbia River on the Pioneer Memorial Bridge. A 2011 Chevrolet Suburban slowed for traffic. According to the report Kelly failed to slow down and struck the Suburban from behind.
Kelly was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, WA. She was wearing her seatbelt. No information was available on her condition.
The driver and four passengers in the Suburban were uninjured, according to the report.
