Sealcoats to preserve existing pavement on several highways across North-Central Idaho will begin Thursday, July 25. All work will be done by September.
Flaggers will direct traffic to run on one lane of loose gravel through these work zones. All lanes will be open at night when crews are not working.
The following routes are planned to be seal coated:
- Idaho Highway 8 between Ruby Creek and Elk River: 10 miles starting July 25
- Idaho Highway 7 between Orofino and Ahsahka: 4 miles starting July 31
- Idaho Highway 11 between Greer and the top of the grade: 8 miles starting Aug. 1
- Idaho Highway 64 between Kamiah and milepost 30.8: 4 miles starting Aug. 5
- US-95 from Grangeville north to the concrete section: 12 miles starting Aug. 7
- US-95 Cottonwood business loop: 2 miles starting Aug. 9
- US-95 near Craigmont from Lauer Lane to Westlake Road: 2 miles starting August 12
- US-95 passing lane in Culdesac Canyon at milepost 289: starting Aug. 13
- US-95 between Lapwai and the Spalding Bridge: 4 miles starting Aug. 14
- US-12 dike route in Lewiston: 2 miles starting Aug. 15
Note that dates and order of work are subject to change. Most sections will take two days or less to sealcoat.
Applying sealcoats protects the surface of the road and extends the lifespan of the pavement. A sticky slurry is sprayed on the road, rock chips are applied on top of the slurry and traffic compresses the chips into place for a long-lasting seal.
Reduced speeds are required on fresh sealcoats to prevent loose rocks from flying up.
Following product application, work zones will be broomed off and restriped in groups, rather than one at a time.
The Idaho Transportation Department is responsible for all highways on the State Highway System – interstates, state highways and U.S. routes. All other roads are under the jurisdiction of the local, city or county entity.
