According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, on Monday, May 25, at about 7:08 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies and Idaho State Police were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle accident on Highway 12 at the milepost 38.
While deputies and state police were investigating the crash, Edwin D. Flugstad, 40, of Orofino, stopped at the scene in his personal vehicle.
While Flugstad, a passenger in the vehicle, was speaking to deputies, he was observed to have an open alcoholic beverage in the center console of the vehicle.
Flugstad was cited for the offense.
