The two chapters of P.E.O., Chapters AW and CD, gathered last week on “Wear your pin Day” and had lunch and fellowship together, Chapter AW meets evenings, and CD has their meeting in the afternoon. Shown (l to r) are: Erin Rodgers, Nellie Chase, Donna Leach,, Julia Irby, Kenda Tribble, Carla Laws, Cathy Jenni, Karlean Leaton, Ellen Tomlinson, Diana Bishop, Bev Kayler, Lin Cannell, Kaye Pruitt, Billie Lee, Betty Burnham, Carolyn Richardson, Jo Moore, Jo Sharrai, Cathy Moore, Norma Brand, Shelley Long and Doris Peterson.
