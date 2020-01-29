On Saturday, Jan. 25, Lin Cannell appeared at the Nez Perce National Historical Park to present a lecture on her book “Intermediary: William Craig among the Nez Perce.”
Three members of P.E.O. Chapter CD, Jo Sharrai, Jo Moore and Norma Brand traveled to Spalding to attend the lecture. Cleo Castellanos, Director of the Clearwater Memorial Public Library, joined the group for the trip.
When we arrived we took a tour of the Visitors Center before the lecture was scheduled to begin.
The Museum was especially interesting, the displays were well laid out.
The objects in the museum are a living part of the Nimiipuu life and serve as a means to reconnect the people with their past.
Oral history and archeological evidence indicate that the Nimiipuu have occupied the Plateau culture area of the Northwest for at least 1100 years.
The next time you want to explore this area, stop at the Visitors Center and take a picnic lunch along to enjoy the park.
The lecture started at 1 p.m. Vivian, one of the park rangers, gave some background on the lecture series and introduced the speaker.
Lin explained that she has always been a curious person and loves history. Her goal in this series is to visualize all the history the Nimiipuu and the new comers share.
Her curiosity about how Craig Mountain came by that name, lead her on a more than 15 year sojourn to discover the story behind the man named William Craig.
Another interesting face; Lin has her Granddad’s pocket dictionary with the translations of the English-Nez Perce words. This book gave her an introduction to the language.
Her book is now in its second printing and tells the history of William Craig and his Nez Perce wife, Paht-is-say, nicknamed Isabel.
Her Power Point program included photos and illustration for some of the people William and his wife knew and helped the audience to connect with the places she revealed in her book.
Lin shared how wonderful it was to see so many people in the region with an interest in the history of the area.
Several people in the audience revealed that they are descendants of William and Isabel Craig.
Lin and her husband Merk live in Orofino.
