Kenda Tribble reserved the Little Flower Room of the St Theresa’s Catholic Church in March of 2019 for the event. Chapter members Jo Moore, Cathy Moore, Ginny White, Belinda Stockton, Juia Irby and Kay Pruit joined Kenda as plans were made for the event. On Friday, Marlene Eck helped Julia Irby with the salads.
P.E.O. Idaho State Chapter President Teresa Baillie drove to Orofino from her home in Pinehurst, Idaho. Eleven chapters from Grangeville, Lewiston, Clarkston, Pomeroy and Orofino areas attended the event.
Teresa’s theme for her presidency is “Sunshine, Smiles and Sisterhood”. The committee chose the colors of yellow, black and white to complement her theme.
The name tags were black and yellow with a daisy and the chapter initial at the top, and the name of the member written below.
The tables were covered with white table clothes, black and yellow napkins were at each place setting and yellow mason jars filled with Marguerite Daises were placed in the center of each table.
The day was filled with sunshine which added another dimension to the day.
The MC for the day was Chapter CD Presidents Ellen Tomlinson. She called on each chapter to introduce themselves and explained the agenda for the day. Chaplin Shelly Long gave the invocation before the meal.
The serving committee delivered tasty salads to each table, then the meal of Chicken Marsala, green beans, rice pilaf and a roll was served buffet style. Dessert was a cream cheese tart topped with cherries. Coffee, tea, punch and water with lemon slices were also available.
After lunch Chapter BV of Grangeville entertained everyone with a game of P.E.O. JEOPARDY. All the categories pertained to information about the seven founders of P.E.O. and the projects. It was enjoyed by everyone.
Each sister received a memento for the day of a poem entitled, “Amazing Women”.
Chapter FE of Clarkston gave the invitation to next year’s Founders Day and Chapter FN of Pomeroy will give the program.
Many thanks goes out to Theresa Voilante for helping with the serving and to Richard Moore for handling the dish washer when clean up came. Chapter members helped set up the Little Flower room again after the event.
Chapter CD was very pleased with all the positive feedback that was given by everyone. The committee did a fantastic job, the historian will add the information to the Recording Secretaries Record book.
