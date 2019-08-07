By Norma Brand
On May 24, Chapter CD members Julia Irby and Norma Meyer Brand interviewed Kelsey O’Hara White for a program for Continuing Education Grant.
The chapter letter was approved at the May 28 meeting and members Julia Irby and Kenda Tribble submitted the information to the P.E.O. International Board of Trustees for this project.
Kenda Tribble received a letter from Carol Jean Wyble, Chairman of the Board for the P.E.O. program for Continuing Education on July 30. It contained a letter of instructions for Kelsey and a check for the full amount of this grant.
The Committee and Kelsey’s mother Elizabeth Morgan met with Kelsey at the Ponderosa Restaurant on July 31 to present her with the check. She plans to apply it to her tuition at LCSC this semester.
Congratulations Kelsey, our Chapter was proud to work with you and will follow your progress as you complete your education goals.
