According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report on Saturday, Feb. 22 at approximately 1:38 a.m. Clearwater County Deputy Kevin Harlor responded to the area of Isabella Landing for an overdue person.
Due to road and weather conditions Deputy Harlor could not make it past Beaver Creek and 247 Road.
Deputy Harlor requested Search and Rescue be called out in the morning, as the overdue person had survival gear with him.
At approximately 6:55 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23 Search and Rescue located Colin K. McCutchen just below the Susy Creek area. McCutchen was in his vehicle with his dog.
Both McCutchen and his dog were reported to be uninjured. Search and Rescue transported McCutchen to the area of Beaver Creek and 247 Road.
A deputy arrived in the area and gave McCutchen a courtesy transport to his residence in Pierce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.