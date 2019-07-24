Top Ten:
#59 Terry Thompson, Lewiston; 1936 Ford Pickup
#20 Terry Henry, Lewiston; 1937 Ford Coupe
#82 Ted Dahlgren, Clarkston; 1928 Ford Phaeton
#87 Bob Kesler, Lewiston; 1972 Olds 442
#74 Gary Budd, Clarkston; 1964 Pontiac GTO
#61 Mike & Judy Callahan, Lewiston; 1954 Ford F-100
#65 Kim & Tracy Clark, Dayton; 1960 Ford F-100
#34 James Morris, Winchester; 1937 Ford 77
#37 Lanny White, Orofino; 1954 Mercury Sun Valley
#46 Randy Vigiola, Orofino; 1970 Chevy El Camino
Best in Show:
#44 Bert Obenland, Pomeroy; 1936 Chevy Foreman Coupe
People’s Choice:
#42 Rick and Diane Arnett; 1935 Chevy 3-window
Mayor’s Choice:
#60 Marvin Frank, Lewiston; 1966 Chevy Chevelle
Best Motorcycle:
#100 Kent Friede, Kendrick; 2003 Big Dog Chopper
