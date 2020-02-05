The Orofino Show and Shine Planning Committee (OSSPC) has scheduled its first meeting for Feb. 11, 7 p.m., at the Orofino industrial shop classroom.
This will be the seventeenth show and we expect it to be another successful event.
Volunteers are needed to help with fund raising, contracting vendors and helping out with the car show in July. Time spent on various tasks is minimal but requires some dedication to help make the show a fun and rewarding event.
Attend this meeting for more information and to be a part of a group of dedicated individuals.
There will be meetings scheduled for the first Tuesday of each month, same time, same location up until show time.
This show is scheduled for Saturday, July 18.
This event is a fund raiser and has been very successful in being able to award scholarships to deserving students from the two local high schools, Orofino and Timberline.
For more information call: Bill Burge @ 208-476-5533.
