There will be an organizational informational meeting of the Orofino Show and Shine Planning Committee (OSSPC) on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the industrial art class room of the Orofino High School.
Purpose of the meeting is to organize a committee for the next annual show and shine in July 2020.
All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Suggestions and recommendations for improvement of operations and functions are also welcome.
For information call: Bill Burge 208-476-5533
