Rotary Log Drive Winners

Rotary members sold 343 log drive tickets for a total of $3,430 and waited in the creek almost three hours for the first four logs! And the winners are: First place, #443 is Jo Sharrai, winning $686 or 20% of the pot. Second place went to #331, Allen Medalen with 12 percent of the pot ($411.60) and log #45 arrived in third place with eight percent ($275.40) for Jay Oatman of Kamiah. Honorable mention and the fourth log to come in was #268 purchased by Paula Lohmeyer. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to all who purchased tickets supporting Orofino Rotary Scholarship Foundation.

