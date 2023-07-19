Orofino prison - Recently Officer Karen Millage received her POST Certification (Peace Officer Standard and Training). Karen started with the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) last year in June. To become POST certified, Karen successfully attended the POST academy in Meridian, Idaho. Her training covered: Arrest techniques, con games, CPR and first aid, report writing, effective communication, And much more! Currently Karen works as the Bravo-1 officer on the A-Night shift.
As noted in the IDOC website, “A career as a correctional officer is not what you’ve probably seen on tv or in movies. IDOC correctional staff are integral in keeping our facilities, incarcerated population, and communities safe. Careers at IDOC are rewarding and diverse!” www.idoc.idaho.gov
