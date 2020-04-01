According to an Idaho State Police report, on Thursday, March 26, around 4:54 p.m., an injury crash occurred on US12 milepost 29 near Lenore.
A silver 2005 Toyota Corolla was being driven by Bart Walker, 54, of Orofino. Walker failed to maintain the lane of travel, went off the south shoulder, and rolled.
Walker had to be extricated from the vehicle, and was transported to St Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston by ground ambulance.
