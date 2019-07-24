According to an Orofino Police Department (OPD) report, on July 13, 2019 Nickolas A. Berna, 34, of Orofino, was arrested on a felony charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor Child Under the Age of 16.
According to the OPD report, an arrest warrant had been issued for Berna and he was arrested at his home without incident. Berna is currently being held in the Clearwater County Jail with a bond amount of $10,000. The case is still under investigation.
