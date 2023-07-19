ICIO – Recently Lieutenant Nick Dobler was recognized for 25-years of service to the State of Idaho and the Idaho Department of Correction.
Since Nick hired on back in the last century, he’s worked at ISCI and ISCC, and then promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and moved to ICIO. Currently he’s working as the lieutenant RFM; now tasked with coordinating a big out-of-state transport.
