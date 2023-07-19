The Orofino High School Class of 1978 will be holding their 45th class reunion this weekend. Those that can are meeting at the Brass Rail, Friday, July 21 at 6 p.m. until whenever. We invite any friends from other classes to come and visit.
The activities on Sat., the 22nd will begin at 9 a.m. Plans of who is doing what can be discussed and logistics made. Choices are floating the river, a golf scramble, or a tour of the museum. The dinner for classmates and/or spouses, significant others will be at the Fiesta En Jalisco at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.