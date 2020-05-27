Yes! The 2020 season of Orofino Farmers Market begins next Tuesday, June 2--with a few simple safety precautions. The Market features fresh local produce, homemade food, and a variety of handmade crafts.
Every Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., from June 2 through Sept. 29, Orofino City Park is the place to be: delicious food, delightful crafts, and delightful people. To keep everyone safe from virus spread, we have developed the following plan:
-- we ask that if you are ill, please stay at home - have a friend do your shopping.
-- six foot social distance from others at all times. Please avoid crowding and congregating.
-- form a single line at vendors’ booths with 6-foot spacing between customers.
-- no touching of products--tell the vendor what you want and let them serve you.
-- bring a supply of small bills so that you have exact change at each booth to reduce money handling.
-- there will be a hand washing station for your use. Market will be sanitizing vendors’ booths and equipment, but note that other surfaces at the park may not be sanitized while you’re there.
We hope that some restrictions can be lifted as the season goes on. And we hope to see you soon at the Market!
Go to www.orofinofarmersmarket.com or leave a message at 208-816-1644 for information on how you can join us this summer to sell your locally-made or grown products.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.