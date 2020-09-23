The Orofino Farmer’s Market invites you to our Fall Seed Swap! Bring seeds of all kinds, trade and find seeds, and meet other ‘seedy’ people. All seeds will be free of charge. The seed swap will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday Sept. 29, at Orofino City Park, during the last farmer’s market of the season.
Seeds may be locally grown or commercially packaged and should be labeled with variety name and year of harvest. Small plastic packets will be available. Invite your gardening friends and we’ll see you all at the Fall Seed Swap!
