If you’ve been thinking about joining us, it’s not too late!!
Seventeen of us met Sunday evening and briefly went through the music selections for our Christmas concert; Gloria Alleluia, Evermore.
We were very pleased to welcome Timothy Voglewede, Gideon Hopkins and Kelly Garner to our group as well as returning members. We hope to have at least thirty to forty people singing with us this year so, if you are at all interested, come give it a chance!!
We meet Sunday evenings from 5 to 7 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.
This year we have a few pieces of music that would truly shine if we had some trumpet players, a bass player, and organist! If you are interested or know someone who may be, please contact Shelly Long at 208-476-7706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.