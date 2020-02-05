The Orofino Community Choir will begin rehearsals for their Spring Concert Sunday, Feb. 9, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church.
If you enjoy singing, this is a great opportunity to join with them in bringing joy to the community and keeping a long-standing tradition alive.
Concert dates will be the second weekend in May.
If you have any questions, please call Shelly Long at 476-7706.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.