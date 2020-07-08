The Orofino Chamber of Commerce invites the public to enjoy its First Annual Chamber Golf Classic Tournament, which will be held on Saturday Aug. 8.
The First Annual Chamber Golf Classic Tournament is a great opportunity to spend a fun-filled day with friends, family or colleagues while supporting the Chamber’s efforts to serve as a voice for local business and promote economic development in our community.
This year’s golf tournament will take place at the scenic Orofino Golf & Country Club Saturday Aug. 8, with an 8 a.m. team check in and a 9 a.m. shotgun start. It will be a Four-Person, 18-Hole Scramble. The team entry fee is $200.
Tee prizes and goodie bags will be passed out to each team; enhancement packages will also be available for purchase. Golfers will enjoy eighteen holes of golf, light breakfast, lunch at the turn, cocktail on the green, and a BBQ dinner.
There will also be chipping, mini putt putt, longest drive, closest to the pin and long drive contests for both men and women. We are also excited to announce the hole in one contest sponsored by Hanson’s Garage, you could win a UXV 450i. Payouts and winnings will be paid to the top three teams (gross & net). We are also excited to share with you that we will host a large raffle and silent auction after the golf tournament to go along with the cocktails on the green.
Without the support of our event sponsors this tournament would not happen, we would like say thank you to Edward Jones Investments, LCCU, US Bank, Inland Cellular, Clearwater County Land and Title, P1FCU, CVHC, Hanson Garage, Goffinet & Clack, Fiesta En Jalisco, Les Schwab and Presnell Gage for you continued support of the Orofino Chamber of Commerce.
For team registration please contact: Chamber Office at (208) 476-4335 or www.orofino.com and Orofino Golf & Country Club (208) 476-3117 to get your registration in as the tournament is limited to the first 16 teams. We look forward to seeing you Aug. 8, on the golf course for a fun filled day of great golf and prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.