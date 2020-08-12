It was a fun filled day of golf at the first annual Orofino Chamber Golf Classic Tournament held Saturday August 8th, 2020 at Orofino Golf Course and Country Club. The Chamber of Commerce would like to thank our Title Sponsor, Edward Jones and our Platinum Sponsor, LCCU for sponsoring this fun and entertaining golf tournament.
Other Major sponsors included:
Gold Sponsors:
- Clearwater County Land and Title
- Inland Cellular
- P1FCU
- US Bank
The Hole in one Contest- Sponsored by Hanson’s Garage
KP, Long Drive, Long Putt Prizes- CVHC and Atkinson Distributing
Breakfast Sponsor: Goffinet and Clack
Lunch Sponsor: Presnell Gage
Dinner Sponsors: Les Schwab and Debco Construction
Cocktails on the Green: Fiesta En Jalisco
Green and Tee Sponsors included:
- Edward Jones
- LCCU
- Debco Construction
- KLER
- Main St. Barber Shop
- Finke Logging Company
- Whipple’s Feed
- Atkinson Distributing
- Ponderosa
- Tinsley Agency Insurance
- The Wild Hare Quilting
- Augie’s
- Whiskey Creek Artisans
- Clearwater Tribune
We would also like to thank Orofino Golf Course and Country Club for hosting the tournament this year! A lot of work went into getting the course in the best shape possible for the Orofino Chamber Golf Classic Tournament. We would like to give a big thank you to all our volunteers, players and spectators that took time out of their day to help us have a successful tournament. We wouldn’t have accomplished all that we have if it wasn’t for all you guys do. And another thank you too Billie Lee and Tammy Davis for cooking dinner for everyone.
As you can see all the efforts that go into putting on a fun day of golf, it really takes a lot of people coming together to make it great- Thank you to all from Jordyn Howell, Executive Director of the Orofino Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.