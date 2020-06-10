At the first meeting after COVID19 the Orofino Adventurers kids enjoyed the fresh air at the Ahsahka Park. After the baking kids presented their projects and Eileen Rowan shared ideas for future meetings, the kids cleaned up trash in the Ahsahka Park and along the highway.
Due to COVID19, the learning and fun Robotics camps will be taking place a little later than expected, but for any youth who love Lego or robots, a Robotics camp Aug. 10-14, for 8 to 14 year-old’s, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the VFW room 202, will be available!
Want to learn how to solve Lego space missions with a robot you build? And even program it? If your interest is perked, feel free to sign up now.
For our 4-H cat and small pet lovers, there will be the Cat and Small Animal show on Thursday evening Aug. 6.
For 4-H Vet science, Market lamb and Pack goat kids, there will be an outdoor meeting at the Orofino City Park, at 5 p.m. on June 16, to learn about each. Have a fun and learn about animal care and the science of it, the care of your lamb, and packing with your goats!
Please bring a device to do online books (Computer/Tablet).
For all the 4-H’ers doing swine, weigh in was on June 5 and 6, everyone had a good start into this late 4-H season and have some beautiful swine!
Not doing swine, but Lamb?
On June 29, 7 p.m. there will be the market lamb/goat weigh in at the fair barn, so you can get a great start with your animal!
Do you enjoy art? Putting your imagination on paper and finding new ways to blend colors? Or do you love to bake? To smell the sweet and warm air after you’ve pulled your treats out of the oven and take the first bite?
Well if you do, on June 9, 5 p.m., at the Orofino city park, there will be an outdoor meeting for both! Learn about ways to improve your art skills, shadowing, drawing in perspective, and much more! More meetings to come!
If you enjoy baking, then you’ll have a great chance to learn about ways to improve your baking, correct measuring and so much more!
And maybe you haven’t tried 4-H yet, and want to see if you do?
An Orofino 4-H meeting will be the perfect place! On June 23, 5 p.m, at the Orofino City park, one of these meetings will take place, a great place for you to learn about what 4-H is and all the fun and learning it offers!
And I can assure you, it is worth a shot.
For our 4-H kids, Virtual presentations/ demonstrations will take place on July 1-15 for those interested. Please contact Erin Rodgers on how to enter.
For our puppy loving 4-H kids, the Dog show will be on Aug. 5, 5-7 pm, at the Orofino City park, for you to show your partnership and hard work with your loving companion!
It’s not just dogs, on Aug. 6. At the Extension Office there will be the Cat and small animal show for all our hard working Cat/small animal kids to show some clean, well-cared for and pretty pets!
Last but not least, we can’t forget about our hard working 4-H horse kids, who have been practicing hard at their meetings. The 4-H Horse show, Omoksee and Working ranch will be in Weippe at the arena, for them to be proud of their hard work with their big partners on Aug. 22!
For more information on anything 4-H, please give Erin Rodgers a call at: 208-476-8964.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.