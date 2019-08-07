The Orofino High School Class of 1969 members will be having their 50th reunion on September 6 -7.
On Friday, Sept. 6 they will be having a social at Duane Wolverton’s home, 2678 Wells Bench Road. Duane has stated he will have Camping/RV spaces available. The social hour will be begin at 4 p.m. with fire, ice and finger foods provided.
On Saturday, Sept. 7 there is a social hour at 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., with pictures starting at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.
The cost is $ 50 per person, please mail a check by Aug. 30 with the names of those attending to: Class of 1969, PO Box 511, Orofino, ID 83544.
The reunion committee is made of Leila Crocker 208-476-4339; Elaine Twombley 208-476-0109; Mike Deyo 208-476-5401; Dennis Fuller 208-790-2795; Bob Reggear 208-755-2996 and Duane Wolverton 208-476-3917.
They hope to see everyone there to tell stories, renew friendships, and just have a great time.
