The Orofino High School class of 1959 is having a 60 year reunion on Aug. 10. The planning committee has been unable to find two classmates: Charles Adams and Sandy Kaufman Percy.
If you know them or someone who does, please have them contact Lillian Howerton at ohsclass59@gmail.com so the committee can send them an invitation.
