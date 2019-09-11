Off to basic training

Pictured is Tristen Cole and his great-grandfather Leo Frei with Leo’s Air Force blanket. The blanket was given to Pam years ago and she passed it on to Tristen as he left today for Basic Training in the Army. Tristen’s family is all pleased with his decision to serve in the military.

