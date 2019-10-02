It’s October! A new month of great story time themes and crafts! This first week will highlight APPLES! All ages are welcome, Fridays at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
We have several new displays up this month: Creepy and hairy bugs courtesy of Richard Whitten will be on display near the circulation, perfect for the season.
The Legendary comic strip “Peanuts” featuring Charlie Brown and the gang turns 70 this year!
The Model T came out in October 1908. “Any color you want, as long as it’s black!”
Also throughout the month we will be highlighting various authors with October birthdays, Columbus Day and Earth Sciences Week. Stop in and check them out!
The Book Club will meet Wednesday, Oct. 23, to discuss A Woman of No Importance, by Sonja Purnell.
Despite the weather this past weekend, the annual Oktoberfest at the High Country Inn was a success! Those in attendance enjoyed great food, music and games and a silent auction. Thank you to all for your continued support of our library expansion.
Please Note
The library will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 for Columbus Day.
