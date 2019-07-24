Orofino Celebrations, Inc. met on their July monthly meeting. There is only eight weeks until Orofino Lumberjack Days and Clearwater County Fair.
The royalty has been busy representing Orofino at the Grangeville Border Days parade.
They also helped with Orofino’s Fourth of July celebration and the LoggerXross.
They have gotten the posters distributed around town and are beginning to plan and work on their float.
The presale carnival tickets are now available. Tickets are on sale at Banner Bank, LCCU, P1FCU, and Barneys. They are $20 each with a savings of five dollars. Tickets are available until noon on Wed., Sept. 11.
After the presale tickets are picked up they will have to be bought at the fairgrounds for $25. Buy early and save!
The next meeting is Tuesday, August 20 at 6:30 p.m.
