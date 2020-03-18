Orofino Celebrations Inc. (OCI) has made the decision to cancel their monthly meetings until April. The first meeting, planned for March 24, is canceled and OCI will begin meeting next month, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the White Pine Building.
Also due to the uncertainty with the Coronavirus, the annual OCI royalty contest is on hold for the time being. Hopefully, when life returns to normal and limitations are lifted, a decision will be made about royalty and the contest.
If you have questions or concerns you may call Orofino Celebrations Inc. 476-3412 or Tammy Gilmer at 208-827-0075.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.