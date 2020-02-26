O-Stars Cheerleading is holding a taco dinner, silent auction and live dessert auction and a showcase Feb. 29 at Orofino High School located at 300 Dunlap Rd. Orofino.
Dinner and silent auction is from 5 to 7 p.m. Dinner tickets are available for purchase from any of the cheerleaders or at the door. Dinner includes three hard or three soft tacos, beans, rice and a drink. Single dinner tickets are $10 each or $40 for a family of five.
The Showcase will start at 7:30 p.m. and admission is by donation. O-Stars Cheerleading will be performing the routines that they will be competing at Nationals and this year we are having special guest performances from our mini cheer camp attendees.
During the showcase we will have desserts to auction off. Money raised will help offset the cost of travel expenses when the girls head to Portland, OR to compete at Nationals March 7-8.
If you would like to donate money it can be dropped off at Lewis Clark Credit Union and put into the O-Stars Cheerleading Nationals Saving Account or by contacting anyone of the cheerleaders, Michelle Knapp 208-827-0640 or Kayliah Knapp 208-827-0664. Thank you to our amazing community for always supporting the youth cheerleaders.
