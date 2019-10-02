Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 1 p.m., White Bird area (Twin Bridges) resident, Bob Black, will present “Notes from the Cockpit.” The Clearwater Valley Aero Club is hosting this event at the Kamiah Airport. It is FREE for the public to attend. The club will provide coffee and cookies.
Black has been a backcountry pilot for about 40 years. The book he will talk about is by one of his friends and fellow pilot, whom he also instructed in some backcountry flying; Dick Williams of Salmon.
“I think the book will be of interest to people around here because it’s mainly about this area,” Black said.
Black’s father owned Black Auto Parts (what is now NAPA) years ago which brought the family to the area originally. Black has spent years flying for outfitters and floaters and also served in the Army and flew a helicopter in Vietnam.
“I was hooked on flying from a very young age,” he said. He met Williams through a local flying club.
He will have the 433-page book for sale at the event for $25. It is also available on Amazon.
