North Central Idaho’s unemployment edged up from 3.2 percent in November to 3.3 percent in December, although its employment grew from 51,333 to 51,438. The growth was spread across most sectors—with retail being the largest exception.
All the region’s counties—except Nez Perce County—saw their employment increase. Nez Perce County’s employment drop can largely be ascribed to the shrinkage of the retail sector. Its jobless rate rose from 2.8 percent in November to 3.0 percent a month later.
The region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent remains below the nation’s rate of 3.5 percent, which is its lowest level in nearly 50 years.
Clearwater County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped from 6.0 percent in November to 5.4 percent in December. That was the fourth highest among Idaho’s 44 counties, behind Shoshone’s 5.9 percent, Lewis County’s 5.8 percent, and Adams County’s 5.4 percent. Its rate this December was somewhat lower than its 5.6 percent in December 2018.
Over that 12-month period, its labor force decreased by 16 people to 2,871. Its labor force decrease is mostly because it has so many more people retiring than it has young people joining the labor force.
Idaho County’s unemployment rate rose from 4.2 percent in November to 4.5 percent in December, because of reduced logging activity and the end of a couple of construction projects. Its rate in December 2018 also was 4.5 percent.
Despite the month-to-month unemployment increase, the county has enjoyed strong economic growth this year, and nearly 150 more county residents were working this December than in the same month a year ago. The county’s labor force grew about 2.4 percent from 6,454 in December 2018 to 6,611 in December 2019.
Because of its large student population, Latah County’s labor force can be quite volatile—changing considerably for the smallest reason.
Latah County’s unemployment rate exhibited that volatility, falling from 2.9 percent in November to 2.6 percent in December, as a temporary layoff ended and retail added workers for the Christmas shopping season.
Lewis County’s unemployment rate moved up from 5.6 percent in November to 5.8 percent in December, because of a few seasonal layoffs that occurred a few weeks earlier than normal. That was two-tenths of a percentage point above its level in December 2018.
The county added an estimated 37 people to its labor force over the 12-month period reflecting steady, although not strong, population growth.
