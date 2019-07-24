Idaho’s June Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 2.8 Percent
U.S. Job Creation Bounced Back in June North Central Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent in June. A year earlier, in June 2018, the rate was 3.2 percent. Weather conditions the week of June 12, the week the data is for, were cooler and rainier than North Central Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.1 percent in June. A year earlier, in June 2018, the rate was 3.2 percent. Weather conditions the week of June 12, the week the data is for, were cooler and rainier than normal—preventing some loggers, construction teams, truckers, and agricultural workers from working.
Clearwater County’s rate jumped from 6.7 percent in May to 7.0 percent in June, surpassing Adams County’s rate, to make Clearwater the county with the highest unemployment rate. Poor weather conditions and the closure of Shopko caused the rate spike, normal—preventing some loggers, construction teams, truckers, and agricultural workers from working.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.