North Central Idaho AARP Driver Safety classes through May have been suspended due to the COVID-19 virus to help our citizens stay safe at this time. Everyone who signed up for a spring class has been contacted by phone. Classes in Moscow, Pullman, Orofino and Grangeville will resume when safe to do so. The class can also be taken online: aarpdriversafety.org.
Call Kay Gaines, AARP Driver Safety instructor/coordinator for North Central Idaho, 208-816-3450 with questions.
