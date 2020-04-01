On March 24, 2020 at approximately 6:50 a.m., the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to a non-injury single vehicle accident near mile post 4.5 on Forest Road #250.
Clint L. Johnson, 52, of Coupeville WA and the only occupant of the 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee. He lost control if his vehicle after hitting a patch of ice, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and traveled approximately 100 feet on the snowbank before coming to rest on its side in the right hand lane of the roadway. Johnson was wearing his safety belt and was not injured.
Hand winches up-righted the vehicle and it was driven away under its own power. There was considerable damage to the entire left side of the vehicle; speed was a factor in the accident.
