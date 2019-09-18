According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report, on Thursday, Sept. 12 at approximately 10:22 a.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Chief Deputy, Mitch Jared, responded to a two vehicle accident near mile post 46, Highway 12.
Carolyn L. Johnson, 78, Craigmont, driving a 2005 Buick Century, was turning into the west bound lane of traffic from the Seventh-day Adventist Church. According to the report, Johnson struck Jerry B. Lange, 72, Weippe, on the driver’s side of the 2004 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup he was driving, just ahead of the rear tire.
Lange said he moved over and tried to slow down when he noticed she was pulling out on to the road.
Johnson stated she did not see the other vehicle and speculated her view was blocked by the A-post on the passenger side of her car.
Neither driver appeared to be injured but EMS did respond to evaluate the drivers.
Johnson was issued two infraction citations, one for failure to yield when entering a highway, and the second for failure to provide proof of insurance.
