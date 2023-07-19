According to a press release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on Monday, July 17, at approximately 11:06 a.m., the CCSO, along with Rescue 3, responded to the area of 4921 Grangemont Road for a non-injury vehicle accident. The accident involved a loaded logging truck, driven by Ryan Kiely, 26, of Lewiston. The log truck, a 2014 Kenworth, was traveling westbound on Grangemont Road, when negotiating a corner an equipment failure caused the load to break loose and flip the trailer. Kiely steered his truck into the ditch to avoid a collision with oncoming traffic. A self-loading log truck, a secondary log truck and a heavy wrecker responded to the scene to clear the roadway. All logs and trucks were cleared from the scene and the road re-opened to traffic at approximately 3:19 p.m.
